Telangana CM condoles Somnath Chatterjee’s demise

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his deep condolences on the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described him as a great parliamentarian and a person who conducted the proceedings of the Lok Sabha with the highest standards.

Rao recalled his association with Chatterjee when he was an MP and as an Union Minister.

The Chief Minister said that while agitating for a separate Telangana and when TRS MPs resigned for the cause, Chatterjee was the Speaker and he gave them enough time to put forward their argument in the House.

Chatterjee died at a Kolkata nursing home on Monday following a cardiac arrest and prolonged age-related ailments. He was 89.

–IANS

