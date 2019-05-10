Telangana CM meets DMK leader Stalin

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao on Monday evening called on DMK President M.K. Stalin at his residence here in an attempt to form a non-Congress, non-BJP grouping of political parties.

Details from the meeting were not immediately available.

Stalin had earlier proposed Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s name for the Prime Minister’s post and continues to stick to that.

Apart from Stalin, senior DMK leaders like T.R. Baalu were present at the meeting with Rao.

–IANS

vj/mr/pg