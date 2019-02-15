Telangana CM to expand cabinet on Feb 19

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday decided to expand his cabinet on February 19.

The Chief Minister conveyed his decision to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan during a meeting with the latter at Raj Bhavan here.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, February 19 being ‘Margha Shuddha Pournami’, an auspicious day, he decided to expand the cabinet on that day. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 11.30 a.m.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, directed officials to make arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers.

This will be the first cabinet expansion since KCR took oath as the Chief Minister for the second term on December 13, following the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections held on December 7, 2018.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali was the only minister who took oath along with KCR.

–IANS

