Telangana CM to meet DMK leaders on Sunday

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) Stepping up his efforts to form Federal Front, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet DMK leaders M. Karunanidhi and M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Sunday.

This was announced by the chief minister’s office in a statement on Saturday night.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief along with some other leaders of the party will leave for Chennai by a special aircraft. He will call on former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunnanidhi and his son Stalin, who is also the working president of DMK.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will discuss with DMK leaders the formation of Federal Front proposed by him as an alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress to bring a qualitative change in the national politics.

At the TRS plenary here on Friday, a resolution was passed towards this effect. The TRS chief declared that he will intensify the efforts to form the front and as part of this will meet Stalin and Samajwadi Party President Akhlesh Yadav in coming days.

Stating that both BJP and Congress miserably failed to address people’s problems during last 70 years, KCR said the front would trigger tremor in the national politics with its agenda for speedy development and for addressing the real issues of people.

On April 13, the TRS chief had met Janata Dal (S) President and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru to discuss the proposed front.

KCR had last month flown to Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren and well-known actor Prakash Raj had also called on KCR to discuss the formation of the front.

–IANS

ms/pgh/