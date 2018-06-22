Telangana CM’s offering to Andhra temple to fulfill his vow

Vijayawada, June 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday offered diamond nose-stud to Goddess Kanakadurga in this Andhra Pradesh city to fulfil his vow.

Rao, who reached the Gannavaram airport in a special aircraft from Hyderabad, was received by Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and other senior officials.

KCR, as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is popularly known, reached Indrakeeladri by road and offered prayers at the Kanakadurga temple.

Priests accorded traditional welcome to the Chief Minister and others accompanying him. After participating in various rituals, he offered the diamond nose-stud weighing 11.29 grams to the goddess on behalf of the state government.

KCR was accompanied by his wife Shobha Rao, daughter-in-law Shailima, other family members, Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao and some senior officials. They later returned to Hyderabad.

During the agitation for statehood to Telangana, the TRS chief had vowed to offer gold to some prominent temples if Telangana State was formed.

With Thursday’s visit to Vijayawada temple, he has made offerings to five major temples in both the Telugu states since the formation of Telangana State in 2014.

Last year, KCR had visited the famous Tirupati temple and offered jewellery worth about Rs 5.59 crore to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the Telangana government.

Earlier, he made similar offerings to Bhadrakali and Veerabhadraswamy temples in Telangana.

–IANS

ms/mag/vm