Telangana Congress chief vows to send KCR to jail

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Telangana state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday vowed to send caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to jail if the Congress party is voted to power in the ensuing elections.

Accusing KCR of misusing police to target Congress leaders, Kumar Reddy said that same treatment would be meted out to KCR when the Congress party comes to power.

He was addressing a public meeting on Wednesday night at Sangareddy town to condemn the arrest of party leader Jagga Reddy in an alleged human trafficking case.

The state Congress chief asked Director General of Police Mahender Reddy to act as per law and stop discriminating against the Congress leaders.

Kumar Reddy said that Jagga Reddy, a former MLA from Sangareddy, was implicated in a fake case just before elections only due to his popularity. He said the Congress party would not tolerate if any of its member is harassed by the police.

Jagga Reddy was arrested on Monday after a suo motu case was filed against him at a police station in Hyderabad.

According to the police, he allegedly obtained Indian passports and US visas by submitting fake documents in the name of his family members.

He allegedly obtained passports in 2004 for himself and for his wife, daughter and son by affixing the photos of others. He also allegedly obtained US visas for them and illegally transported them by accompanying them to the US as his family members.

