Telangana cop risks life to save 2 workers stuck in well

Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) A police inspector risked his life to save two labourers stuck in a deep well in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

Koripelly Sujan Reddy descended into the over 60-foot-deep well and saved the two labourers from asphyxiation.

The incident occurred in Madipalli village in Karimnagar district, about 140 kms from Hyderabad.

Reddy rushed to the spot from Jammikunta town in the same district after receiving a call that two labourers were stuck in a well they were digging as they were not getting oxygen. A group of villagers had gathered around but none had a clue how to save the labourers.

Reddy and others lowered the ropes to help the workers come out but it was of no use as they were not able to get a good grip.

The inspector who was in his uniform then himself entered the well with a rope.

The police official held the labourers Marepalli Ramu and Mallaiah and helped them to grab the rope and climb up. Meanwhile, firefighting personnel reached the scene and helped all the three come out.

Senior officials including Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy appreciated the inspector for his brave act.

–IANS

ms/kr