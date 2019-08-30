Telangana lawyers continue protest over judge’s transfer

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Protest by lawyers of the Telangana High Court over the transfer of Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar continued for a third consecutive day on Thursday.

On a call given by Telangana Bar Association, the lawyers boycotted their duties to demand that the Supreme Court Collegium withdraw its recommendation to transfer Justice Sanjay Kumar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice Sanjay Kumar is the senior-most judge after the Chief Justice and the lawyers are demanding that instead of transferring him to Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he will be 12th place in seniority list, he should be elevated to the post of Chief Justice of any appropriate high court.

The protesting lawyers took out a rally and staged a protest at the main entrance. The protest affected the proceedings in the court.

Lawyers of some lower courts in Telangana also joined the protest against the transfer of the judge.

The Bar Council resolved to continue boycott of the courts until the Collegium withdraws its recommendation.

The protesting lawyers have termed the decision of the Collegium as “aunfair”. They said it should not pick someone of its choice for top positions in the judiciary.

Telangana Bar Association president T. Surya Karan Reddy said they would meet President of India and Chief Justice of India to bring the issue to their notice.

He said the boycott of courts would continue till Saturday and they would decide future course of action on Monday.

Meanwhile, advocated of Andhra Pradesh High Court also extended solidarity with their Telangana counterparts by staying away from duties on Thursday. They will continue their protest on Friday.

