Telangana leader offers to sell property to meet promises

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) At a time when many politicians are accused of not fulfilling their promises, a woman public representative in Telangana is offering to sell her land to keep her words.

The district level public representative in Ranga Reddy district has put up a “For Sale” board at her 100 square yard open plot adjoining the Hyderabad-Bijapur National Highway. This piece of land is expected to fetch Rs 35-40 lakh.

Chimpula Sailaja Satyanarayana Reddy, who represents Chevella territorial constituency in Rangareddy Zilla Parishad, took the step due to what she said was the callous attitude of the departments concerned in making the required funds available for development works in 20 Gram Panchayats in her constituency.

She feels that since she had made the promises including laying of roads, it was her moral duty to fulfil the same. She is even ready to sell her family property.

Though she was elected on the ticket of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), she got no support from the government to fulfil the promises she had made to the villagers during the 2014 elections. All her efforts to convince the authorities to release the funds went in vain.

She, along with other Zilla Parishad Territorial Committee (ZPTC) members, had been fighting for funds to undertake various development works in the district.

Last year, she approached the Hyderabad High Court, which directed the government to release Rs 532 crore to local bodies in the district towards their share in the Seigniorage fee collected from mining activities. She was expecting at least Rs 20 crore for her territorial constituency. However, the orders were not implemented.

“I have no option but to sell this property and I am serious about it,” she said.

–IANS

