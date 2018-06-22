Telangana minor held for raping, blackmailing girl

Hyderabad, June 23 (IANS) A minor boy, who repeatedly raped a minor girl by blackmailing her with the selfie videos of the act, has been taken into custody, police said on Saturday.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was sexually exploiting the 15-year-old victim for last six months. The shocking incident in Nizamabad town came to light after the girl’s father noticed several missed calls on her mobile phone.

The victim, studying in class 10, revealed her trauma to her father, who then lodged a complaint with police.

The accused, a class 12 student, was held on charges of rape and trespass under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded to a juvenile home.

The girl was also referred to a government rescue home after her parents sought a secure environment for her.

According to police, the boy was friends with the girl, who lives in his neighbourhood. Six months ago, he took her to a secluded place along with other friends on her birthday. He started blackmailing her with the pictures and videos of their intimate moments.

On April 25 when she was alone at home, the boy raped her. He also took the selfie videos of the act and shared it with his friends.

The accused continued to sexually exploit the girl, using the videos and the pictures. The girl’s father, who recently returned from Gulf, grew suspicious to find several missed calls on her mobile phone and called back the number but the boy started using foul language. When he enquired from the daughter, she revealed her trauma.

The victim’s father called the boy and asked him to delete all pictures and videos. When he refused to do so, the man snatched his phone and got it unlocked at a mobile shop. He was shocked to see the content and approached police.

