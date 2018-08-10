Telangana MP’s son arrested for sexual harassment

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (IANS) Telangana Police on Sunday arrested Rajya Sabha MP D. Srinivas’ son D. Sanjay on charges of sexually harassing students of his college.

Sanjay, a former Mayor of Nizamabad, was taken into custody in the town after a police officer questioned him in connection with the case booked last year.

Sanjay, whose father is a leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Simithi (TRS), was untraceable after police registered a case for sexually harassing students of Shaankary Nursing College run by him at Borgaon in Nizamabad district.

The girls alleged that Sanjay summoned them to his room, asks them to remove their clothes and makes sexual advances. They had met Home Minister N. Narasimha Reddy to complain against him and urged the government to shift them to some other college.

Nizamabad police had registered a case against him under the Nirbhaya Act along with the Indian Penal Code.

Sanjay along with his lawyer appeared before the police in response to a notice served at his house two days ago. He was asked to make himself available to the police for questioning by Sunday.

The former Mayor was arrested after questioning. He will be produced before a magistrate later in the day.

