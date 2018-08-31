Telangana records 22% growth rate in first 5 months

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Telangana has achieved 21.96% growth rate in the first five months of current financial year, the state government said on Wednesday.

The state’s revenues from April to August 2018 during financial year 2018-19 was Rs 26,394.18 crore as against Rs 21,642.02 crore during the same period in 2017-18, it said.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, Telangana, which has been registering record revenue growth during the previous four years, is moving in the same direction during 2018-19 financial year also.

After formation of Telangana, during the first four financial years, the state recorded a revenue growth of 17.17% on an average every year. It claims to be the only state to achieve such a high growth rate consistently.

Meanwhile, The Economic Times’ has decided to confer Economic Times Business Reformer of the year award on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.A According to another statement from the CMO, Rao has agreed to receive the award at the awards programme scheduled for October 27, 2018 in Mumbai.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that this is an award not only to him but to the entire Telangana State.

The Chief Minister said that the single widow TS iPass Industrial Policy has brought more than 7000 industries to the state providing large-scale employment and huge investments.

