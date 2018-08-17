Telangana rushes 100-tonne food to Kerala

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) The Telangana government has dispatched 100 metric tonnes of nutritious food for children in flood-hit Kerala.

The food manufactured by Telangana Foods, a state government enterprise, was airlifted to Kerala on Saturday.

According to officials, the food known as ‘Balamrutham’ is worth Rs 52.5 lakh.

The food was airlifted by two Defence aircraft (C17 Globemaster) from Begumpet Airport.

The food is expected to provide supplementary nutrition to about 50,000 children for 10 days, said the officials.

This assistance is in addition to Rs 25 crore aid announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to provide all necessary help to Kerala in the relief operations.

Rao has also appealed to industrialists and businessmen to come forward and donate generously for the flood-hit Kerala.

–IANS

