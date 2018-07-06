Telangana to bring body of student killed in US

Hyderabad, July 8 (IANS) The Telangana government will make arrangements to bring back the body of Sharath Koppu, a student who was shot dead by a suspected robber in the US, a state minister said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UKMC) was shot dead on Friday night at a restaurant in Kansas City in the state of Missouri.

Telangana’s Minister for NRI Affairs K.T. Rama Rao along with his cabinet colleagues Kadiam Srihari and T. Srinivas Yadav visited Koppu’s house at Ameerpet in Hyderabad on Sunday and consoled the family members.

Later, Rama Rao told reporters that the government would bear all the expenses to bring back the body to Hyderabad within two days.

He said the state government was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in the US.

The minister said if Koppu’s family members want to go to the US to bring the body, the government would make all necessary arrangements for their travel.

Koppu hailed from Warangal town and his family currently lives in Hyderabad. He was a software engineer and had gone to the US in January to pursue his master’s degree.

The student’s father Ram Mohan, who works in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and mother Malati were in a state of shock since receiving the news of his death on Saturday.

The police in Kansas City released a brief video of the suspect inside the restaurant moments before the shooting and asked for the community’s assistance in identifying him.

