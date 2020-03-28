Telangana to give Rs 500, rice to every migrant worker

Hyderabad, March 29 (IANS) The government of Telangana on Sunday announced that it will provide 12 kg rice and Rs 500 cash to each of the 3.5 lakh migrant labourers from other states.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said the government was ready to spend any amount to ensure that nobody in the state starves.

Addressing a news conference, he assured the migrant labour that the government would provide food, drinking water and healthcare facilities. He urged the workers not to leave for their states in panic but stay in Telangana.

“You came to serve this state. You are the partners in development of this state. We treat you as our brothers and children,” he said

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said a quick survey found that there are 3.5 lakh migrant labourers from other states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. These labourers are working as part of 12,436 teams.

Majority of the workers are in Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal. There are also many workers in Peddapalli, Khammam, Ramagundam and other places in the state.

He directed the officials to provide all the help to the workers and if necessary provide them accommodation in function halls while taking all precautions to check the spread of coronavirus. “Nobody shall starve in Telangana irrespective of the state he comes from and the work he is engaged in,” said the Chief Minister.

–IANS

ms/vd