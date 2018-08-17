Telangana to send 500 tonnes rice to Kerala

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) Responding to a request from Kerala, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to send 500 tonnes of rice to the flood-hit state.

Rao spoke to Finance Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, Civil Supplies Corporation Commissioner Akun Sabarwal and instructed them to send 500 tonnes of rice worth Rs 1 crore to Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to his Telangana counterpart expressing his gratitude for extending Rs 25 crore financial assistance for relief work.

Telangana has also sent to Kerala RO machines for purification of drinking water and nutritious food for children in the flood-affected areas.

–IANS

ms/mr