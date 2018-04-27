Telecom panel gives nod to in-flight connectivity in Indian airspace

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Telecom Commission has approved in-flight connectivity facilitating both voice and data calls in Indian airspace, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said here.

“Almost all recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on this have been accepted. We are expediting the process (to start) and within 3 months it should be ready,” she told reporters after the meeting on Tuesday.

