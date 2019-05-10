Telegram update brings new design, Archive option

San Francisco, May 11 (IANS) Private instant messaging and voice over IP service Telegram has updated its app with a new design for Android and added an Archive Chats option.

“Swipe left on a chat to transfer it to your archived chats folder. When an archived chat gets a notification, it will pop out of the folder and back into your chat list. Muted chats will stay archived forever,” the company wrote in a blog-post on Friday.

The app has also added bulk actions for a busy chat list.

“Long tap on a chat to open the new menu where you can select multiple chats and then pin, mute, archive or delete them, all faster than ever before,” the post said.

As part of the new design, not only the Telegram icon has a new look, every menu option on the app now sports a twist.

Meanwhile on iOS, the app now comes with an updated passcode settings, more robust to accommodate six-digit codes, in addition to the previous four-digit and custom alphanumeric options.

In addition, Telegram has added the ability to let users instantly see who’s online from the chat list and sharing menu, the post noted.

