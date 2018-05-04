Television Academy to honour ’13 Reasons Why’

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) “13 Reasons Why”, “One Day at a Time” and “Andi Mack” are among the recipients of the 11th Annual Television Academy Honors.

Selected from a “record number” of submissions, the 2018 honorees represent “some of the most meaningful and relevant series, programmes and documentaries of the past year”, the organization said on Friday.

The other honorees are “Daughters of a Destiny”, “Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America”, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “LA 92”.

“Our dynamic television landscape is a catalyst for raising awareness of relevant issues around the globe,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said in a statement to variety.com.

“We are proud to be part of an industry that spreads understanding, uncovers truth, encourages compassion and shines a light on darkness.”

These honorees will be celebrated at a special presentation and reception on May 31 in Hollywood, California, hosted for the 10th consecutive year by actress-producer-activist Dana Delany.

“Every year I learn something new and am inspired by the work that is recognized,” Delany said.

This year’s honorees specifically represent programming that depicts a spectrum of issues ranging from sexual harassment to LGBTQ prejudice and acceptance to veterans’ healthcare, teen mental health and suicide, racial discrimination, immigrant rights and social justice.

–IANS

nn/vm