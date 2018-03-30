Telugu film ‘C/o Kancharapalem’ selected for New York Indian Film Festival

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Telugu film “C/o Kancharapalem” has been selected for screening at the forthcoming 18th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival 2018 (NYIFF).

Actor Rana Daggubati, who is presenting the film, tweeted that it has been selected for NYIFF 2018.

Showing his excitement, Rana on Monday night tweeted: “Congratulations to team ‘C/o Kancharapalem’, the first Telugu film to be selected for New York Indian Film Festival! Proud to be presenting it.”

The actor added: “Happy to be presenting the film ‘C/o Kancharapalem’ in association with Suresh Productions. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this Big Small film of the Year.”

The six-day film fest will commence on May 7 and will conclude on May 12.

“C/o Kancharapalem” is directed by G.R. Venkatesh Maha. It features Subba Rao, Radha Bessey, Kesava K, Nithya Sree, Praneetha Patnaik, Karthik Rathnam, Mohan Bhagath, Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri and Kishore Kumar Polimera.

–IANS

