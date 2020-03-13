Telus launches new mobile health clinic in Peel

At a local community event in Peel Region on Tuesday, Telus announced its commitment to expand the company’s innovative Health for Good TM program with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Peel Dufferin Branch. The CMHA Peel Dufferin Mobile Health Clinic powered by Telus Health, a specially-equipped clinic on wheels, will provide essential primary medical care, mental health care and addiction supports directly to underserved citizens in Peel Region including Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

“At Telus, the core of our passionate social purpose is our commitment to enabling better outcomes for our fellow Canadians,” says Jill Schnarr, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship at Telus. “We believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it regardless of their socio-economic status, which is why we have committed $10 million to expand our Telus Health for Good program to communities across Canada over the next five years. We are proud and excited to provide these much needed services to Peel Region alongside our dedicated partner, CMHA Peel Dufferin Branch”.

Already active in Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Waterloo Region, and Halifax, these state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics operate in communities where frontline care is urgently needed and act as a vital link between the community and local health authority. The program helps to remove many of the barriers that Canadians living on the streets face in receiving medical care, and will support over 20,000 patient interventions per year nationwide.

Estimates show that 235,000 individuals experience homelessness in Canada in a given year. They also typically lack a documented medical history that can be referenced by healthcare practitioners. By facilitating better continuity of care, these services help those who cannot easily access traditional medical care, yet are in urgent need.

“According to a recent study, on any given night in Peel Region, 922 people are homeless and many also have addictions or mental health needs. In fact, 55 per cent of those who are homeless in this study also identify as having mental health issues and 31 per cent as having addictions,” said David Smith, CEO of Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin. “Bringing the Mobile Health Clinic, powered by Telus Health to Peel Region is great news not only for those unable to receive primary care or addictions care due to access barriers, but also for those hesitant to seek out mainstream services due to stigma. Now these ‘at-risk’ members of the community will have access to the healthcare they need via the Mobile Health Clinic at one of the daily clinic sites throughout Peel.”

The Mobile Health Clinics are equipped with Telus Health’s electronic medical record (EMR) technology and Telus LTE Wi-Fi network technology. Skilled practitioners will be able to collect and store health data, examine results over time, and provide better continuity of care to patients who previously had undocumented medical histories. The medical clinic is divided into two main areas: one for patient reception and mental health care and a second more spacious area with an examination table and a physician/nursing workstation which will help to improve patient privacy and allows the team to treat patients with the dignity and respect they deserve.

For more information about the Telus Health for Good program, visit Telus.com/allconnectedforgood.