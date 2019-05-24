Temperature may touch 46 degree, heat wave to persist

Delhi, May 30 (IANS) With heat wave like conditions persisting in the National Capital, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 46 degrees Celcius on Thursday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there will no respite for the people of Delhi in the days ahead either, with the weather conditions likely to remain the same till next Wednesday.

For Thursday, the weather office has predicted severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh. It has also forecast heat wave conditions in most parts, with severe heat wave in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan and Vidarbha.

Heat wave conditions are also expected in some parts over west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Marathwada and in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

