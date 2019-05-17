Temperatures and poll-related violence up in Bengal

Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) Apart from the heat generated by the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the southern region of Bengal that is going to the polls in the final phase on Sunday is reeling under the impact of a scorching sun.

Nine parliamentary constituencies – Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata South and Kolkata North — will vote in the seventh phase on May 19.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre for Kolkata, the day temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degree Celcius over the region for the next three-four days.

On the other hand, poll-related violence raised the political temperature in different areas of South 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts. “A BJP worker’s residence in Ukilpara was attacked on Friday. The windowpanes were shattered with stones. But they have not filed a formal complaint,” an officer of Baruipur police station said.

Meanwhile, in Canning, there was a clash between BJP and Trinamool workers. Members of both parties received injuries and some are being treated at a local hospital.

According to sources, a disturbance erupted in Birbhum district after workers of BJP and Trinamool clashed following a ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chant. Also, a man was injured with an arrow.

Asked about the political clash, an officer of Mayureshwar police station said: “There is no relation between both the incidences. It is right that a man was struck with an arrow, but I cannot disclose further details”.

Amid the unrest, the weatherman has predicted humid weather over Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia for the next 2 days.

The maximum and minimum temperature recorded for Kolkata and the neighbourhood was around 36.6 degree C (1 degree above normal) and 29.6 degree C (3 degrees above normal) respectively. The maximum relative humidity was 90 per cent.

“A heatwave condition would very likely prevail over Purulia, Bankura, East & West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Midnapore and Jhargram areas of West Bengal during the next 2 days,” scientist G.K. Das said.

