Temperatures dip after thunderstorm in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, May 14 (IANS) As a thunderstorm hit areas in Punjab and Haryana overnight, the maximum temperatures in the northern region dipped on Monday, giving relief to people from the hot weather.

Maximum temperatures hovered between 32 and 39 degrees Celsius at most places in both states.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas and some parts of Haryana and Punjab were hit by a thunderstorm on Sunday evening, followed by light rain.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Monday was 32.8 degrees.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 39.4 degrees while Bhiwani had 38.7 degrees.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded 35.4 degrees, while Patiala and Ludhiana recorded 33.1 and 34.8 degrees respectively.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, with the mercury shooting up to 45 degrees in Hisar.

The day temperatures at most places in both states were in the 40-45 degrees Celsius range.

