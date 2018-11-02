Temperatures improve in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 9 (IANS) Ahead of the fresh spell of rain and snow forecast next week, minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir improved on Friday.

Srinagar and Jammu recorded 1.0 and 12.5 degrees Celsius as the night’s lowest temperatures, respectively, improving from Thursday’s minus 0.4 and 11.5, Met said.

“The lowest temperature was recorded in Kargil on Friday at minus 7.4, followed by Leh at minus 5.1 which was better than Thursday’s at minus 8.6 and minus 6.5, a Met official said.

The minimum temperature was 12 in Katra, 6.7 in Batote and 4.0 in both Bannihal and Bhaderwah towns.

Pahalgam and Gulmarg in the valley recorded minus 1.0 and minus 3.5, respectively.

From November 12 to November 14 rains and snow have been predicted for the state, with maximum activity on Tuesday.

