Temperatures rise across Himachal, snow likely

Shimla, Jan 30 (IANS) The hills of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday saw a marginal rise in temperatures due to a dry spell, but the Met has forecast rain and snowfall over the next two days till Friday.

“There are chances of rainfall and snow till February 1,” Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

He said the western disturbances — storm systems originating from Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region — would be active in the region.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie — located in mid-hills — might see snowfall, he added.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 14 degrees Celsius against Tuesday’s minus 16.2 degrees.

The state capital recorded a minimum at 2.2 degrees. It saw a rise of 1.4 degrees from Tuesday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 2.4 degrees in Manali, 3.4 degrees in Kufri, 1.3 degrees in Dalhousie and 2.2 degrees in Dharamsala, where the Dalai Lama lives.

–IANS

vg/rs/in