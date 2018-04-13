Ten killed in Kolkata storm, rail, road, air traffic disrupted

Kolkata, April 17 (IANS) Ten persons were killed and rail, road and air traffic was disrupted in West Bengal as twin storms accompanied by rains lashed through the city on Tuesday night felling trees, uprooting electric poles and triggering house collapse.

Mobile and internet services were hit with the storms snapping overhead wires and damaging mobile towers.

Of the ten persons killed, four each died in Kolkata and Howrah districts. One death was reported from Bankura and another from Hooghly following the twin norwesters that had a gale speed of upto 98 km.

–IANS

