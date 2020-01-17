Tencent, Black Shark to partner on gaming phones: Report

Beijing, Jan 21 (IANS) Tencent Games, the world’s largest gaming company with hits like PUBG: Mobile and Arena of Valor has announced its new partnership with gaming smartphone manufacturer Black Shark.

The new deal with Black Shark will focus on cooperation in the field of gaming phones with the end goal of giving users an improved mobile gaming experience, news portal GSMArena reported.

Earlier smartphone makers like Asus partnered with Tencent Games to bring their ROG Phone II and also the Tencent customized Elite version in China.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Black Shark launched Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone in July last year and the upcoming Black Shark 3 is expected to be launched in the next few months.

The phone is expected to feature a 120Hz display which can be a shift between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz Quad HD, 2K resolution, or 1080p depending on the user’s requirement.

The device is said to be featuring Qualcomm’s latest snapdragon 865 SoC along with an improved cooling mechanism.

Furthermore, the upcoming is also expected to come with 5G connectivity and also to feature 16GB RAM.

