Tendulkar to flag-off Kolkata marathon on Feb 3

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will flag-off the third IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on February 3.

The full marathon will see 500 runners competing, while 3,000 runners will be a part of the half-marathon, the organisers said in a statement.

Last year’s winner, Anjali Saraogi, an accomplished ultra-runner who has represented India in international events has confirmed her participation.

Other participants include Bylahalli Janardan, an 86-year-old, who is planning to run the half marathon, Mohammed Asif Iqbal, a visually impaired runner, and Shubhashis Ghosh, who suffers from a rare heart ailment.

The timed 10K and 5K Fun Run will witness 4,500 and 7,000 participants respectively.

The 10K and 5K fun run will start at 7.45 am and 8.15 am respectively in the event carrying a total prize purse of Rs 6 lakh.

