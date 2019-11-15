Tendulkar writes open letter, says it’s okay for men to cry

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) For the first time is his career, Sachin Tendulkar has written an open letter to all the young boys and men. This message is from him on the occasion of International Men’s week and the week in which he retired from cricket (six years ago). The letter is an emotional note from Tendulkar to all men and says that it’s okay for men to cry. It’s a message that showing our emotions only makes us #ManEnough. #ShavingStereotypes

His letter reads: “You’ll soon be fathers and husbands. Brothers and friends. Mentors and teachers. You’re going to lead by example. You’re going to be courageous and strong. Brave and resilient.

And you will also face fear, doubts and experience great tribulations. Undoubtedly, there will be times when you fail, and you will feel like crying and letting it all out.

But sure enough, you’ll hold back the tears and pretend to be tough. Because that’s what men do.

Because that’s what we are brought up to believe — that men are not supposed to cry. That crying makes a man weak.

I grew up believing this. And the reason I’m writing to you today, is because I realized that I was wrong. My struggles and my pain made me who I am, shaping me into a better man.

16/11/2013. I still remember that day on the field. I had thought about it for a long time but nothing could prepare me for that last walk back to the pavilion.

With each step it started sinking in. I felt a lump in my throat, the fear of it all ending.

There was so much going through my head in that moment. I just couldn’t keep it in. And I didn’t fight it.

I let go in front of the world, and surprisingly, I felt a certain peace.

I felt stronger for putting myself out there and grateful for everything that I had received. I realized I was man enough.

There’s no shame in showing your tears. So why hide a part of you that actually makes you stronger?

Why hide your tears?

It takes a lot of courage to show your pain and your vulnerability. But just as sure as the morning, you’ll emerge from it tougher and better. So I encourage you to move past these stereotypes and notions of what men can or cannot do. Whoever you are, wherever you are, I wish you this courage.

–IANS

bbh/