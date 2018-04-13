Tension grips J&K districts over slaughtered calves on highway

Jammu, April 17 (IANS) Tension gripped three Jammu and Kashmir districts after the carcasses of two slaughtered calves were discovered on a highway on Tuesday, police said.

Agitated protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway after the carcasses were discovered in Samba district’s Vijapur area.

The highway runs through the Samba, Jammu and Kathua districts.

The authorities have snapped mobile internet facility in the districts to stop the spread of inflammatory posts and pictures.

Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed.

–IANS

