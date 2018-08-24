Tension in Rajasthan town: Curfew imposed, internet suspended

Jaipur/Tonk (Rajasthan), Aug 24 (IANS) In the wake of violence following stone pelting at Kanwariyas in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Thursday, the administration on Friday imposed curfew and suspended internet services in the area, an official said.

Tonk Superintendent of Police Yogesh Dadheech said instructions have been issued to act tough against the miscreants.

“Section 144 has been imposed in the town and internet services have been suspended till normalcy returns in the district,” he said.

According to official sources, some miscreants in Malpura area of the district pelted stones at Kanwariyas, in which 16 of them reportedly received injuries.

To avenge the act, some supporters of Kanwariyas came together on Friday which created tensions between the two groups. The crowd torched a car and a bus.

The police had to resort to lathi charge and fire teargas shells to control the situation, a police control room official said.

The administration has appealed to the people to stay indoors and a huge posse of police personnel has been deployed in the town.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also appealed to the people to remain calm and guard against rumours.

Gehlot tweeted: “Reports of unrest in #Malpura, #Tonk are worrisome n unfortunate. Immediate steps must be taken to control the situation n restore normalcy. I appeal to all to maintain peace and harmony and not to pay heed to rumours. Violence has no place in democracy. #Rajasthan”

