Tension over Ambedkar statue in Punjab town

Chandigarh, April 14 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Phagwara town of Punjab’s Kapurthala district on Saturday following a late night clash between two groups over the installation of a Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar statue.

The trouble arose on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti when one group tried to put up the statue at the Balmiki Chowk crossing which was opposed by the other group.

Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Palta was beaten up allegedly by Dalits in Phagwara, around 130 km from here, late on Friday, informed sources in the police said.

Senior police personnel along with additional forces have been deployed in the industrial town following the clash.

–IANS

