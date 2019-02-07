Tensions rise on Israel-Gaza border

Gaza, Feb 11 (IANS) Tensions have escalated between activists of rallies and protests, better known as the marches of return, and Israeli soldiers on the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, eyewitnesses and local radio stations reported.

The eyewitnesses said that dozens of Palestinian activists gathered close to the border fence between northeastern Gaza Strip and Israel and exploded sound bombs on Sunday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Gaza-based al-Sha’b Radio station reported that several explosions were heard in the area after activists threw several sound and percussion bombs on the border, adding that Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and gunshots at them; no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources in Gaza close to Hamas said that the movement informed officials in the Egyptian security intelligence that the movement intends to escalate the marches of return within the coming days.

The sources added that the marches activists decided to use the tools and means they used to carry out before reaching the calm understandings, brokered by Egypt, between Hamas and Israel last November.

The sources added that the decision to escalate the marches activities came after the Israeli occupation didn’t show any commitments to implementing the understandings of calm and cease-fire that were reached in November.

The marches of return and breaking the Israeli siege started on March 30 calling on Israel to end around 12 years of blockade that had been imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Weekly anti-Israel rallies and protests had been organised since the start of the marches, where Gaza health ministry officials said that over 250 Palestinians, including 47 children, were killed and around 26,000 injured.

–IANS

vin/