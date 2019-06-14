‘Tera ban jaunga’ has a strong melody: Tulsi Kumar

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar says her new song “Tera ban jaunga” from the forthcoming film “Kabir Singh”, has a strong melody.

Akhil Sachdeva joins Kumar in the love duet, which was launched on Monday.

“The first time I heard the song, it stayed with me and I kept humming it again and again. It has a very strong melody. But the best part are its lyrics, which will definitely touch everyone’s hearts,” said Kumar.

“I feel Akhil’s voice has a certain feel that the audiences love. ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’ isn’t just a song, it’s a feeling everyone has experienced at some point in their lives,” she added.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Kabir Singh” is a remake of the Telugu hit film “Arjun Reddy . The film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and releases on Friday.

