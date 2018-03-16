Term of commission on sub-categorisation of OBCs extended

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a 12 week extension of the term of the Commission set up to examine the issue of sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes in the central list up to June 20, 2018, an official statement said.

The commission, headed by Justice (retd.) G. Rohini, commenced functioning on October 11, 2017 and has since interacted with all the states and union territories which have subcategorized OBCs and the State Backward Classes Commissions.

It has requisitioned data from higher education institutions regarding admission of OBCs to higher education courses as well as data regarding recruitment of OBCs in government jobs, public sector banks, financial institutions and public sector enterprises to assess the magnitude of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes/communities included in the central list of Other Backward Classes.

“Keeping in view the voluminous data obtained by the Commission from all quarters and the time required for a scientific analysis of the data to prepare a comprehensive report, the Commission has sought extension of its term by twelve weeks, i.e. up to June 20, 2018,” the release said.

–IANS

ps/vd