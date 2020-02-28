Terror suspect Tunda acquitted in Hyderabad case

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) A court here on Tuesday acquitted terror suspect Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda in the 1998 Hyderabad conspiracy case.

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court acquitted Tunda of the charges due to lack of evidence. Defence Counsel K. Saifullah told reporters that the court acquitted his client of all charges.

Tunda, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and bomb expert, is an accused in 1998 Saleem Junaid module case that was booked by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Hyderabad Central Crime Station.

Tunda, 77, was arrested by central agencies in 2013 on the India-Nepal border. Currently lodged in Ghaziabad jail, he is facing terror charges in various places in the country.

Tunda allegedly trained youngsters to commit terror activities in India. He along with Junaid, a Pakistani national, allegedly conspired to commit a terror strike during Ganesh festival in Hyderabad in 1998.

The lawyer said Tunda was facing conspiracy charges. He was also charged under the Arms Act, Explosives Act and Passport Act.

–IANS

ms/vd