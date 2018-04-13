Terrorism attack foiled in Islamabad, suicide jackets recovered

Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) A terrorism attack was foiled by the law enforcement agencies in Islamabad and two suicide jackets along with arms and ammunition were recovered on Saturday, the media reported.

According to local police officials, two explosives-laden jackets and arms were found from the capital’s Golra area in the G-14 sector neighbourhood. Rhe recovered arms and ammunition included hand grenades, ball bearings, pistols and bullets, they added.

Islamabad Police said that the suicide vests weighed six to eight kgs and have been made recently to carry out the terrorist activities in the city.

The Bomb Disposal Squad of police successfully defused the jackets and a search operation was also being conducted in the area to arrest the culprits, the reports added.

Police’s timely action saved the country’s capital from an untoward incident, said Dunya News while quoting security officials, adding that the Counter Terrorism Department registered first information report and launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident also spread terror among the residents of Islamabad. Security forces have issued high alert in the city and additional contingents are deployed at the sensitive points.

–IANS

ahm/vd