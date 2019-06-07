Terrorism is joint threat, say India, Sri Lanka

Colombo, June 9 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday agreed that terrorism was a joint threat that needed collective and focussed action.

Modi tweeted this after holding bilateral talks with Sirisena, shortly after arriving here from the Maldives.

Modi said this was his second meeting with Sirisena in 10 days.

“President Sirisena and I agreed that terrorism is a joint threat that needs collective and focussed action,” the Indian leader said.

“Reiterated India’s commitment to partner with Sri Lanka for a shared, secure and prosperous future.”

Modi earlier visited one of the eight sites that was hit by suicide bombers in Sri Lanka on April 21 killing more than 250 people.

