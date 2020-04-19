Terrorists kill policeman in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 19 (IANS) Terrorists shot and killed a policeman in Anantnag in south Kashmir on Sunday.

According to details the policeman was shot from close range by suspected militants at Hiller in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district injuring him critically. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

It is the second attack on security forces in the last two days in Kashmir. On Saturday three CRPF men were killed in a terrorist attack in Sopore.

