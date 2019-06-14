Tesla hasn’t met Musk’s Q2 production goal: Report

San Francisco, June 20 (IANS) Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has not met CEO Elon Musk’s second quarter (Q2) record production goal, according to media reports.

“At the end of May, a leaked email reportedly sent by Elon Musk to Tesla employees suggested that the electric vehicle maker had a good chance of making Q2 the highest deliveries and sales quarter in its history.

“An email believed to be sent to all Tesla employees by Musk on May 22 appeared on message boards, after a growing number of investment banks and analysts outlined bear case scenarios for the EV maker,” the Oilprice.com reported on Wednesday.

The email believed to be sent by the Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) also said that the EV maker needs sustained production of 1,000 Model 3s every day in order to beat the previous record, while its production rate has averaged 900 Model 3s in the third week of May.

However, despite many missed deadlines and sales figures for previous quarters, the EV maker could be well on its track to having a record sales in Q2, delivering a thousand cars per day on average this month, according to a report in the Electrek.

