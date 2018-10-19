Tests confirm Messi suffers broken arm

Madrid, Oct 21 (IANS) FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi looks certain to miss next weekend’s ‘Clasico’ as his side entertain Real Madrid after tests confirmed he has suffered a fracture in the radial bone of his right arm.

Messi had to be substituted midway through the first half of his side’s 4-2 win at home to Sevilla after providing an assist and scoring a goal, before falling badly on his arm, reports Xinhua news agency.

He left the pitch in obvious pain and was taken for tests which have confirmed the extent of his injury and that he will miss what is arguably the most important game of the season.

The Barca website confirmed he has broken the “radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks.”

That means he will not only miss next Sunday’s game against Real Madrid, who are in crisis after losing to Levante on Saturday, but also two Champions League games against Inter Milan and Liga Santander matches against Rayo Vallecano and Betis, with the aim of recovering when Barca take on Atletico Madrid on November 24th.

–IANS

gau/sed