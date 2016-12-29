Tevez to become world’s highest paid footballer

Beijing, Dec 29 (IANS) Former Argentina star Carlos Tevez is set to become the world’s highest paid footballer after signing a $40 million per season deal with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Shenhua and Argentina club Boca Juniors announced the $11 million transfer agreement for the 32-year-old Tevez on Thursday following weeks of rumours and speculation, reports Efe news agency.

However this deal is not the first time Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, the largest Chinese city’s main soccer club, has caught international media attention.

Stars including Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka have already donned the club’s jersey.

Fans of the club, owned by the local real estate group Greenland, have already seen players including former Valencia and Levante midfielder Mohamed Sissoko and Australian striker Tim Cahill play for Shenhua.

–IANS

