Texas prepares to send National Guard to Mexico border

Washington, April 7 (IANS) Texas is preparing to deploy National Guard troops and vehicles to the border with Mexico, the US state’s top military commander has said.

About 250 troops will be sent by April 9 to the state’s 1,254-mile long border with Mexico, Efe news quoted Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris as saying on Friday.

“This mobilisation supports the priorities of the governor and the President in securing our borders,” she told reporters.

More troops will be sent once mission requirements and locations are determined, she added.

Notifications for troops will go in the mail on Saturday telling troops they need to report as early as next week, Norris said.

Texas already has 100 National Guard soldiers on the border from another operation that began in 2014.

Friday’s announcement comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s proclamation on Wednesday to send the National Guard to the country’s border with Mexico to stop the flow of drugs and criminals into the US as well as control illegal immigration.

He said in the memorandum that “the security of the US was imperiled by a drastic surge of illegal activity on the southern border.”

The President said that he will deploy 2,000 to 4,000 troops to the border.

Arizona authorities also announced on Friday that it was sending 150 troops to the border next week, reports CNN.

The troops there will lend air support, help with reconnaissance and construction of border infrastructure and give logistics support.

–IANS

ksk