‘Tha tha’ is very close to my heart: Dr Zeus

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Punjabi music sensation Dr Zeus says he is happy with the response to his song “Tha tha”.

The song’s video has crossed over six millions views in a week since its release.

“‘Tha tha’ has been close to my heart because of the way it has been made, the response has been overwhelming and all the love that I am getting is unconditional,” he said in a statement.

“I would like to thank all fans who have been supporting me throughout my career,” he added.

Dr. Zeus has made the song with his squad of Fateh Doe, Zora Randhawa and Preet Singh. It has been shot in New York.

On collaborating with BeingU Music, Dr. Zeus said: “This is the fourth song for our album Global Injection and it was fun shooting for this song with everyone in New York as we had a blast.”

–IANS

