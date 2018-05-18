Thackeray greets new Karnataka CM
Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday offered his best wishes to new Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy but expressed his inability to attend his swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru, party leaders said.
Janata Dal-Secular President and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had called up Thackeray to invite him for Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in on Wednesday.
However, Thackeray conveyed his warm wishes to the new government but politely excused himself as he was busy campaigning for the May 28 bye-election to the Palghar Lok Sabha seat.
–IANS
