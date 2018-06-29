Thai boys trapped in cave located, may remain stuck for months

Bangkok, July 3 (IANS) A Thai soccer team of 12 boys and their coach who went missing more than a week back have been found alive. However, it may take months for them to come out, the country’s army said on Tuesday.

They will have to learn to dive or wait months for flooding to recede. The

rescue workers — Thai Navy SEALs — were battling with rising water and were currently bringing in food and medical supplies, the BBC reported.

The children would be supplied with food that could last at least four months, the Thai military said.

The Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai in northern Thailand is regularly flooded during the rainy season which lasts until September or October.

If the children were to be brought out before then, they would have to learn basic diving skills to safely get through the dangerous corridors of muddy, zero-visibility waters, the BBC reported.

Attempts to pump the water levels lower have so far not been successful.

The 13 have been missing for nine days before they were found by divers on Monday. Families of the missing group were ecstatic at news of the rescue.

The search for the group had gripped the nation as it was unclear where they were or whether they even were still alive after their belongings were found outside the cave on June 23.

The rescue operation attracted world wide attention with experts from various countries pitching in.

