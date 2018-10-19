Thai golfer Tirawat seeks hat-trick at Panasonic Open

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) After claiming back-to-back victories in the last two weeks, Thailand’s Tirawat Kaewsiribandit will be seeking a hat-trick at the $400,000 Panasonic Open India golf tournament which starts here on Thursday.

Tirawat, who turned 29 on Wednesday, secured his Asian Tour breakthrough in Pakistan followed by a domestic win in Thailand last week. The birthday boy is confident he can establish himself as a genuine contender at the Delhi Golf Club this week.

Tirawat will spearhead the talented 126-man field alongside compatriot Jazz Janewattananond, Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh and local hotshot Ajeetesh Sandhu at the Panasonic Open India, which is celebrating its eighth successive edition on the region’s premier Tour.

Jazz, a two-time Asian Tour winner, enters the week in fine fettle after taking a two-week break from competitive golf. The 22-year-old Thai had contended for the title before settling for a tied-30th place result when he last played the Panasonic Open India two years ago.

Siddikur, who holds an impressive track record at the par-72, 6935 yards course, hopes to end his title drought when he competes on his favourite hunting ground this week.

Placed 97th on the money list, Siddikur needs a strong showing to boost his rankings and hopefully break into top-60 by the end of the season to keep his Asian Tour card for 2019.

Sandhu, who came in joint runner-up last year, is looking to go one rung better in his chase for a second Asian Tour win at the popular event, which marks the Tour’s third stop in India this season.

–IANS

ajb/sed