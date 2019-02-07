Thai Princess nominated as PM candidate

Bangkok, Feb 8 (IANS) A Thai party on Friday nomimated Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as their candidate for Prime Minister.

Friday was last day for political parties to submit their lists of Prime Minister candidates to the Election Commission, reports Xinhua news agency.

Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, 67, is the Thai Raksa Chart Party’s sole candidate.

She is the eldest child of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and sister of incumbent King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

She has participated in anti-drug campaigns and charity, social and health promoting events.

This is the first time a member of the royal family has participated in a Thai election.

Thai Raksa Chart Party was created by former members of the Pheu Thai Party founded by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, which won the last election in 2011 but was thrown out of power by a military coup in 2014 during which the National Council for Peace and Order came into power.

It is allied with Pheu Thai Party for the upcoming election.

The general election will be held on March 24.

A total of 500 elected members of parliament and 250 senators selected by the ruling National Council for Peace and Order would jointly vote to choose the new Prime Minister.

–IANS

ksk