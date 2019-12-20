Thai shoppers’ alternatives to plastic bags wow Twitterati

Bangkok, Jan 8 (IANS) After a ban on the use of plastic in Thailand, people have been using different things to make purchases in markets, drawing wows from the Twitterati.

A user posted pictures of a woman using a flower vase to fill her groceries, a man using a wheelbarrow in a shop to stuff his shopped items, and a woman using a used rice bag.

The user wrote: “Thailand started 2020 with a major plastic bag ban. So now Thais have made it a trend to put their shoppings in random things & I’m living for it. LMFAO.”

It got 182.1K retweets and 631.3K likes.

In reply, Twitterati posted their own pictures of people using wicker baskets, traffic cone and even a clothes line to keep their stuff. There was also a picture of one shopper using a school bag to stuff his shopped things into.

One Twitter user posted a picture of a shopper using a clothes line and wrote: “I want to add my favourite picture of this ban to this thread. Lmao.”

“OMG, we do these at Filipino kid parties! they have to jump and grab as many as they can,” said one amused Twitter user.

Another said: “OMG, that’s so creative. I definitely should try it at my parties.”

“I’m screaming. They got more ridiculous as you went on,” said one user.

“The auntie with the reused rice bag on the 4th pic. That’s how can I say… iconic? legendary?” remarked another user.

“I always wanna do this instead of carrying heavy shopping home!!” read one post.

